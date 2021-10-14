Northern Sask. fire ban lifted

Precipitation and cooler temperatures has prompted the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) to lift the fire ban for most of east-central Saskatchewan on Thursday.

However, the perimeter of the Bell fire north of Hudson Bay is still active, meaning small fires are still burning. There are currently 18 active wildfires listed in the province.

Open pit fires, controlled burns and fireworks are now permitted in private land, provincial Crown lands and provincial parks.

Fire bans have also been lifted from:

• South of Highway 106 from the Manitoba border to Highway 55

• South of Highway 55 from Highway 106 to Prince Albert

• East of Highway 2 from Prince Albert to Highway 5

• North of Highway 5 to the Manitoba border

• Land within 4.5 km of the provincial forest boundary

Parks, municipalities or rural municipalities reserve the right to issue their own fire bans.

Fire risk maps and a municipal fire ban maps can be found at saskpublicsafety.ca