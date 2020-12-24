The Saskatchewan RCMP and Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) encourage residents to continue following guidance from public health officials and follow public health orders.

“As Saskatchewan’s provincial police force, we will continue to be present in your community to provide services and help to ensure community safety 24 hours a day, seven days a week and throughout the holiday season,” Supt. Ted Munro, of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s North District Management Team, said in a news release.

“We continue to work closely with health officials including NITHA to investigate calls for service that violate the (public health orders) to help maintain public health and safety.”

“Our message from NITHA remains the same,” NITHA executive director Tara Campbell said.

“Help us keep your loved ones safe by doing your part in reducing the spread of COVID-19: wash your hands regularly, practice physical distancing, wear a face mask in indoor public spaces, limit your contact with others as much as possible, stay home if you are feeling sick, and; abide by all public health guidelines.

“Let us spread peace, hope and kindness this holiday season, not the COVID-19 virus.”