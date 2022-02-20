Northern schools seeing more severe teacher shortage, more struggling students due to pandemic

The pandemic brought teacher shortages to a new level in the north, according to District School Board Ontario North East in Timmins.

The board's education director, Lesleigh Dye, said more teachers are turning up absent and schools have been struggling to find replacements.

"Every single school has had at least one or two staff members away every day," said Dye, who said that adds up to at least 30 to 60 daily absences across some 30 schools.

"One of our schools, the other day, had 15 staff away ... and as you can imagine, it takes a long time to fill 15 vacancies."

Most staff absences have been a result of failed COVID19 screenings, Dye said.

A lack of supply teachers means existing staff could be tasked with filling in for their absent colleagues, she said, potentially resulting in missed breaks.

Dye noted that none of her schools have had to shut down due to staffing shortages.

Low on staff, high on stress

J.P. Desilets, president of a local Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation bargaining unit, said staffing shortages and the demands of the hybrid learning model have made teaching especially stressful.

"It's been incredibly trying throughout the (school) year," said Desilets.

"Basically, not knowing whether or not a class is going to be covered ... teaching staff in the schools have done their part this year."

The pandemic has also affected students, he said, both their mental health and academic performance.

Dye confirmed that some students have fallen behind in certain learning categories.

"We are noticing in our primary grades, that students perhaps a year or two ago would be further ahead in their reading skills, perhaps some of their math skills," she said.

Learning recovery needed

The switch to online learning during lockdown periods was difficult for some students, Dye said. She added that staff are working with struggling students to help them catch up, even implementing after-school tutoring in some schools.

Thursday's announcement of a learning recovery plan, which includes additional tutoring support, will help manage that as well, Dye said.

However, she noted some students have responded better to virtual learning and that passing rates are higher for de-streamed Grade 9 math and Indigenous-focused English than the previous versions of those classes.

Desilets said at this point in the pandemic, hybrid learning poses one of the greatest challenges to learning and teaching.

From the teacher's side, he said the format makes it difficult to teach and hold people's attention; for students, he said it is disorienting to frequently switch between virtual and in-person learning.

Desilets wants to see an end to that model.

"We need to focus on the kids in the classroom, to get them back to where they should be," Desilets said. "And if there is a need for kids to not be in the classroom, they need to have dedicated resources."

'Continuity of learning is essential'

Bodies like the Near North District School Board have a dedicated virtual school, where students can choose to attend full-time or opt to stick to the traditional classroom.

Desilets would like to see that implemented in across the school district — and Dye said that is the plan for next year.

"The importance for students to have that continuity of learning is absolutely essential," said Dye.

The school board will finalize the details of its next school year by the spring, she said, and will have learning recovery supports in place for summer school.