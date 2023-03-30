Northern senior curlers vie for nationals in Timmins

Fifteen senior curling teams from across northern Ontario are hitting the pebbled ice at the McIntyre Curling Club in Timmins, competing to represent the region nationally.

Hosting 11 men’s and four women’s teams, event chair Randy Pickering said it’s especially meaningful after successfully welcoming the country’s top young curlers at the under-18 national championship last month.

“It’s recognizing how universal a sport curling is,” said Pickering.

“You know, starting very young, with our ‘Little Rocks’ and going all the way to people we have in our own curling club—we have a member that’s in their 90s.”

With many of the senior players having competed before and played all or most of their lives, Timmins curler Val MacInnes said it’s always a thrill.

Previously competing in the mixed doubles and other championships, and with a sister on her team who‘s a seasoned competitor as well, she said it was heartwarming to see the future generation of top curlers compete at her local club.

“They were super excited and really good curlers coming up,” said MacInnes.

Preparing for her first game, as she aims to get her team through the finals on Sunday, MacInnes said the pre-competition nerves have stuck around through the years.

“Getting out there and getting to your first game kind of settles everything down,” she said.