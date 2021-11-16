Northern sledders gearing up for a busy season

Dealers and snowmobile clubs in northern Ontario say people are eager to get aboard their machines and hit the trails if early sales are any indication.

One recreational equipment store in Timmins said despite global supply issues, sales are strong so far this fall with new and returning enthusiasts eager for the season to start.

"Snow's falling, everybody's excited. Sales have been fantastic. Machines are leaving as fast as we can get them in ... everybody's looking ahead, getting prepared, getting ready, "said Evan Colameco, of Mikey’s Sales and Repair.

And, there’s a new toy for sledders this winter. The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs is integrating live trail data with a navigation app from Bombardier Recreational Products, the company behind Ski-Doo.

"It's a collaborative agreement to allow whatever you see on the 'Interactive Trail Guide,' the ITG, on the OFSC side. It'll also be displayed on those various offerings from that company as it allows more people to have access to that information, as it gets updated," said Patrick Dzijacky, of the Timmins Snowmobile Club.

The OFSC still has a major problem with a small number of individuals who choose to ride on private land that’s not approved for sledding.

Agencies in the industry have launched a new campaign asking snowmobilers to follow the rules on trails with a pledge.

"We are losing trails, we're losing landowners because folks are riding off-trail. It could be as simple as a two to three-metre detour to get snow in their sleds or it could be driving across a farmer's winter wheat and destroying their crops," said Ryan Eickmeier, of the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs.

The problem could affect other law-abiding sledders,Dzijacky said.

"If we lose some of these landowner agreements, trail connections to Cochrane or Iroquois Falls could be lost," he added.

He recommends sledders read up on the rules for trails and streets or contact a local club for more information.