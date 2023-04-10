Northern snowmobile trails close amid rising temperatures, unsafe conditions

As temperatures rise across the province, that also means the end of the sledding season in most of the northeast, with Timmins’ snowmobile club the latest to declare its trails closed for off-road vehicles.

The area’s district director for the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC), Gilbert Fortin, called it the end to a "strange season," in terms of weather.

With sled-worthy conditions coming later than expected, Fortin had a tongue-in-cheek takeaway.

"Wish more for snow at the beginning," Fortin said with a chuckle.

"It came in with a 'meow' and, obviously, the winter ended with a ‘roar.’ We got tons of snow at the end, but now it's obviously all melted away, it's all slush."

A challenging season for volunteers to groom trails but still fruitful, said Fortin. About 10 weeks of sledding time offered enough for snowmobilers to satiate their 'sweet tooths,’ he said.

"Even until yesterday, the day before, we still had hotels and motels here with snowmobilers catching in the last few hours," Fortin said.

Right now, people will only find a select few open trails still open, including a section near Temiskaming Shores, as well as the Cochrane area and north along Highway 11.

People can also sled in parts of the Sault Ste. Marie area up to Hornepayne.

Aside from a stretch of trail near Red Lake, in the northwest, trails are cautioned or closed for the rest of the province.

OFSC officials advise off-roaders not to use closed trails, both for safety and to preserve relationships with landowners.

"The more trespassing we have, the more issues we have and then we lose trails because of that," said Fortin.

And as people put their machines away, police would advise those who use illegal, third-party exhaust add-ons to remove them before next season.

Timmins Police Service community liaison officer Marc Depatie told CTV News last month that there had been a rash of noise complaints throughout the winter, stemming from persistently loud sledders.

"It carries a monetary fine. It's is something that we're actively working on," said Depatie, speaking on the importance of police patrols, as well as self-policing amongst sledders.

"We're hopeful that people would appreciate that when they engage in that type of activity, they are creating a bad name for snowmobilers, in general."

Fortin said snowmobile clubs continue their volunteer work throughout the year, to maintain equipment and trail infrastructure, and negotiate with landowners.

Timmins and Gogama's clubs are working on rerouting a couple of trails, he said, and a bridge needs replacing in Kirkland Lake.

Otherwise, Fortin said, the outcome of the next season will be dependent on the weather and the good-faith cooperation of the snowmobiling community.