Northern stargazers capture photos of the Aurora Borealis

Many shutterbugs and amateur photographers across northern Ontario were busy Thursday night as they were treated to a spectacular display of northern lights.

The stunning light display was a result of an Earth-facing coronal hole on the sun and solar winds, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NOAA issued a geomagnetic storm watch earlier in the week as a result of the "hole" on the sun and a coronal mass ejection on Sunday.

The sun's recent activity produced auroras over northern skies, displaying greens, purples and reds across the horizon.

If you happened to miss the light show, there's still a chance for another, though slightly weaker, display of the Aurora Borealis overnight Friday, according to NOAA.

Several CTVNorthernOntario.ca viewers shared their photos of the beautiful coloured lights in Thursday's night sky with us, here is a look at some of them.

Sarah Henderson from Sault Ste. Marie told CTV News in an email, that she and her five-year-old German shepherd, Cairo, made two trips at both 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. to get some pictures.

"(The) pictures (were) taken from the top of the Gros Cap Bluffs," she said.

Corrie Brookhouse shared his photo of the night sky over Remi Lake in Moonbeam, Ont. via Facebook messenger.

Vicky Naumenko shared some beautifully edited photos of the Northern Lights above the Lively Ski Hill in Greater Sudbury in an email.

In the nearby community of Whitefish, Graham Fielding snapped several photos he also sent via email.

Gerry Pauze snapped this photo of the celestial phenomenon about the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford and posted it on our Facebook page.

Jayson Botel shared photos that both he and his daughter, Jerzey, took of the sky in Red Lake, Ont. and messaged us a link to their Facebook post.

"What an amazing night for the Northern Lights," said Botel.

"So many different colours all in one night depending on the time."

All of this excitement before another rare celestial event is set to happen on Saturday, an asteroid will pass closer to Earth than the moon travelling at 28,000km/h.