Northern teen charged with vehicle theft, stunt driving, dangerous operation
A 15-year-old from Kapuskasing is facing multiple charges following an incident Tuesday evening.
On Sept. 5 at about 8:30 p.m. Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle along with traffic complaints on Brunelle Road South in Kapuskasing, police said in a news release Saturday.
“A short time later, police located the stolen vehicle on a dirt trail off of Brunelle Road South, along with the driver,” said police.
As a result the accused who cannot be named due to provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, stunt driving, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving without a licence, driving with cannabis readily available and failing to comply with both a sentence and a release order.
None of the accusations has been proven in court.
The teen was released from custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
This incident occurs only a few days following police in the area charging three individuals with impaired driving in a 12 hour span.
