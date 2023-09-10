Northern teen charged with vehicle theft, stunt driving, dangerous operation

A 15-year-old from Kapuskasing is facing multiple charges following an incident Tuesday evening.

On Sept. 5 at about 8:30 p.m. Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle along with traffic complaints on Brunelle Road South in Kapuskasing, police said in a news release Saturday.

“A short time later, police located the stolen vehicle on a dirt trail off of Brunelle Road South, along with the driver,” said police.

As a result the accused who cannot be named due to provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, stunt driving, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving without a licence, driving with cannabis readily available and failing to comply with both a sentence and a release order.

None of the accusations has been proven in court.

The teen was released from custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

This incident occurs only a few days following police in the area charging three individuals with impaired driving in a 12 hour span.