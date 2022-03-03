Northern theatres keeping some COVID-19 restrictions in place

It’s been a couple of days since measures to help fight COVID-19 were lifted in the province but despite the announcement of no longer needing proof of vaccination and increased capacity limits, theatres in the north have decided to take things into their own hands.

"We decided a long time ago that we would keep our capacity at 50 per cent even if the province did increase, which they have done. We are going to check for passports, vaccination passports and we're going to ask patrons to keep wearing their masks while walking around the building,” said John McHenry, Sudbury Theatre Centre's artistic director.

McHenry said these measures will be in place until at least the end of the theatre season, which is May.

"We’ve had a lot of response from our patrons thanking us for doing that. So yeah, it’s the best thing to do,” he said.

Meantime, at the Capitol Centre in North Bay, proof of vaccination will not be required. However, officials said they hope to ease staff and patrons into full capacity limits as its been almost two years since the centre has seen a full crowd.

"This month we will be sticking to 75 per cent capacity just to allow a little bit of time for staff and volunteers to kind of get back into things, to get comfortable with where things are currently at and I think it will also give patrons and opportunity to also warm up to big crowds again," said Katina Connolly, the Capitol Centre's executive director.

Connolly said the centre will be monitoring attendance to determine how to move forward with further COVID-19 measures in April.

McHenry said he believes the theatre has been going above and beyond to keep patrons safe and he hopes that many people will come out and enjoy the latest production called 'Ever Falling Flight,' which opens Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. and runs until March 13.