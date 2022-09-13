Northern Tories rally behind new Conservative leader

Northern Ontario Tories are hoping new leader Pierre Poilievre will help them build on the momentum they're seeing across the region.

Supporters are already lining up to get in behind Poilievre, including former leadership rival Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison.

"I'm immensely proud of the race that I ran and what my team put together," Aitchison told CTV News.

"You run to win but I think it was a bit of a long shot for me all along. I'm just pleased that Pierre won with the decisive victory that he did."

To win on the first ballot with 68 per cent of the vote, as Poilievre did, is a strong vote of confidence.

"I think he does have an appeal for Northerners," Aitchison said.

"So many of the issues that are traditional NDP voters, what they're concerned about, the NDP isn't speaking to those issues in a way that resonates. And I think Conservatives are and I think we can win more of those seats."

Many people who were skeptical have already noticed a shift in Poilievre's tone, he added.

"I think you've seen his tone become dramatically more prime ministerial," Aitchison said.

"His victory speech that night I think was excellent. His comments to caucus struck the right tone and in terms of policy, he's got the right policy. I think he's demonstrating policy that will actually deliver solutions."

Dr. Ian Symington, past riding president and Conservative candidate in Sudbury, was on vacation at the time of the win. However, he said he was pleased with the results.

"I think I've been telling everyone that's great to have a decisive win because it leaves little room for argument, it was a big percentage that he won by," said Symington.

He said Sudbury voted more than 75 per cent in favour of Poilievre, while the numbers in Nickel Belt were even higher at 80 per cent.

"The members are very pleased with him with the voting numbers that we're seeing with the individual polling," Symington said.

"I think all of the issues that we're seeing in northern Ontario with inflation, rising interest rates, affordable housing, those are things that speak to people who feel they've been left behind … and his message resonates with people including those in northern Ontario."