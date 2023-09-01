Northern Tornadoes Project confirms third tornado in Windsor-Essex

A third tornado is confirmed to have touched down in Windsor-Essex following storms on Aug. 24.

In addition to the EF0 tornado in Windsor and the EF1 tornado in Tecumseh, the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) out of Western University has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down at Cottam.

According to the group, additional ground/drone survey work by an NTP team filled in some gaps in the damage path for the Tecumseh tornado and found a new damage path extending to the northeast of Leamington.

Damage was reported northeast of Cottam and southeastward toward the Leamington area after the storm passed though.

Several homes and barns were damaged, along with power poles and trees.