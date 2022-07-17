Northern trucking companies desperate for workers

Staffing shortages are raging on across multiple industries; including the trucking sector. Companies in our region say they're struggling to hire and retain experienced drivers who can travel effectively on northern roads.

A family trucking company, Robert Rubino & Sons Trucking, in Timmins, has a fleet of around 30 trucks servicing the area and has vacant jobs that they just can't seem to fill.

"It's hard to keep up with quotas that we've set for our contracts and those are existing quotas. So, when you suddenly find yourself without drivers, you struggle to be able to keep up with what you've promised in your contacts," said Renee Godin.

The company's seasoned drivers do step up to help, but Godin says it constantly has up to five spots going unfilled.

The company says even when qualified drivers are hired, they are often poached by larger companies.

"The retention is not a long period of time. It's a very nomadic career for new drivers," added Godin.

The trucking industry is desperate for workers, with data showing that the country has over 25,000 vacant trucking jobs and that's expected to more than double in the next two years.

Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says programs are underway to tackle the shortage.

"We are training newcomers for in-demand jobs, like truck driving, people on social assistance, indigenous peoples and just people who want better jobs to have more take-home pay to support themselves and their families," said McNaughton.

The minister says the province is prioritizing immigrants who can fill job shortages in several industries.

McNaughton says the province can only select about 9,000 skilled immigrants and that Ottawa needs to help.

Godin says plenty of new drivers are applying for Rubino Trucking's jobs, but aren't experienced with northern roads and their insurance costs are too high for the family business.

"Maybe giving small businesses an extra incentive, in order to be able to hire new drivers, so that we can give them the experience," Godin pointed out.

McNaughton indicated there is a skills development fund businesses can tap into to train new employees.

It is “all hands on deck” with many workers retiring soon, we need to fill those jobs and relieve the pressure on the economy says McNaughton.