Northern YMCA locations receive federal funding

A new front desk area and roof are on the way for YMCA locations in Sudbury and Timmins thanks to federal funding.

On Wednesday, Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe announced $195,000 from FedNor and the Canada Community Revitalization Fund to help the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario modernize two of its facilities.

The project in Sudbury will see improvements to accessibility by adding push buttons and creating barrier-free access across the campus. Upgrades will also be made to the front desk area.

“It's going to give us opportunities to make sure that we are super accessible for folks that have different abilities, whether they are in wheelchairs on crutches or canes or if they just need to sit down while they chat to staff," said Helen Francis, YMCA Northeastern Ontario CEO.

Part of the funding will be used to complete a variety of green and structural upgrades to the Timmins YMCA.

Specifically the money will be used to install a new roof and exterior cladding, improve insulation and upgrade florescent fixtures to LED lighting.

Just more than two months ago, Francis told Sudbury city council that the Sudbury YMCA is the organization's "Achilles heel" and that memberships hadn't recovered since the pandemic.

But Francis said there is good news when it comes to memberships.

“We’re about 75 per cent of where we were pre-COVID and the numbers continue to climb, which is really encouraging," she said.

The hope is to have both renovation projects complete by this fall.