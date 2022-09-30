Northerners gather for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Communities across northern Ontario are marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – also known as Orange Shirt Day – with ceremonies and events recognizing the impact of the Canadian Indian residential school system.

Here is a look at some of the events happening around the region Friday.

GREATER SUDBURY

A sunrise ceremony was held on the shores of Ramsey Lake –originally called Bitimagamasing in Ojibwe or "water that lies on the side of the hill" -- in Bell Park on Friday morning.

A large group walked from N'Swakamok Native Friendship Centre on Elm Street to the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre where events are happening until 5 p.m.

People packed the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre as a day of storytelling, performances and Anishinaabe food and crafts began.

The Sudbury Wolves hockey season opener at 7 p.m. is being dedicated to National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at Sudbury Community Arena.

NIPISSING FIRST NATION

A gathering is being held at Nbisiing Secondary School on Nipissing First Nation, near North Bay.

Residential school survivors, such as Judy Couchie, shared their stories.

The City of North Bay raised an Every Child Matters flag on Thursday in preparation for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. More on that story here.

TIMMINS

The Seven Grandfather Teachings were shared at a gathering at the intersection of Pine Street and Third Avenue in Timmins on Friday morning where a crosswalk has been painted with feathers to show every child matters.

A large crowd marched the streets of Timmins, many wearing orange.

SAULT STE. MARIE

Also on Friday morning, a grand opening was held for the Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig (university) teaching lodge.

The Anishinaabe post-secondary education centre aims to preserve the culture's knowledge and understanding.

"Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig is one of nine Indigenous institutes of higher learning that were legally recognized when the Indigenous Institutes Act was passed by the Ontario Legislature in December 2017," the school said.

YOU ARE NOT ALONE

The ongoing intergenerational trauma caused by the residential school system can cause distress for some Indigenous people. If you or someone you know is struggling, help and support is available. Find more information here.