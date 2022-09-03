Northerners hit the road to enjoy Labour Day weekend

Campground and RV parks across the north are going to be packed this Labour Day weekend, as people look to soak up the remaining days of summer.

“It’s going to be a pretty busy weekend," said Bill Richard, owner of the Sault's KOA campground.

"We’ll probably be pretty full starting today, right through the weekend. Campers come out for a last hurrah before they get the kids back in school and things like that.”

Richard said they will have up to 100 sites booked this weekend, marking the final rush before fall.

Doug Williamson from the Toronto area is among those who prefer to take a yearly trip now, rather than the busiest time of summer, in mid-July

“We really like getting out this time of year," he said.

"Typically speaking in and around the Labour Day weekend the weather’s a bit better, it’s starting to cool off a little more at night, it’s a little more comfortable.”

Vacationers aren't the only ones hitting the road this weekend.

Const. Phil Young of East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police is aware of how busy things will be.

“Being the last weekend as well, or the last long weekend, we’re going to see increased vehicular traffic on our roadways for sure dealing with kids going back to school,” Young said,

The OPP will have an increased presence on waterways, trails, and roadways this weekend.

"At the same time, there will be ride checks set up in different areas throughout the province, as well," he said.

The OPP is reminding motorists traveling this long weekend, to buckle up, avoid speeding, ignore the phone while driving and not drive after drinking or taking drugs.