Northerners unhappy with Enbridge rate hike on Oct. 1

Enbridge gas tells CTV News that its five per cent rate hike on Oct. 1 will cost its customers in northeastern Ontario an extra $160 a year, on average. And people in Timmins are unhappy.

Rates in this region will have jumped up more than 150 per cent over last year, from about 15 cents per cubic metre of natural gas to about 38 cents, once the new hike takes effect.

When added to the other increases since Oct. 1, 2021, this latest bump makes the annual cost of heating around $500 more expensive than last year, according to Enbridge.

"It's a bit upsetting," said Leona Brazeau, a senior in Timmins.

"I've already had my October bill and it went up $100 already."

A local homeowner and landlord said the rate increase will affect her twofold.

Sylvie Laporte said she will have to find other ways to heat her home and some of her tenants have already been reaching out with financial concerns over the regular increases this past year.

"I'm lucky I have a wood stove, so I will be probably reigniting my wood stove this winter," Laporte said, adding that some of her tenants are on pension and disability support.

"We're trying to be fair landlords and keep it reasonable for tenants ... (but) everything else going up. The mortgage rates at the bank going up. It's affecting everyone's bottom dollar."

Enbridge's media relations manager, Andrea Stass, said this is all because of added market pressure caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and higher global demand for North American natural gas.

Stass said Enbridge is paying more for natural gas and that it passes down those extra costs to customers as part of its regular rate changes every four months.

"We understand that that's difficult for customers, particularly when we're facing rising prices for just about everything, related to inflation," she said.

"We do offer programs for low-income customers that may be facing some challenges."

Stass said Enbridge offers grants and payment plans for people having trouble paying their bills.

The company also offers a rebate of up to $5,000 for home renovations that can help reduce energy use and, therefore, people's bills.

Pricing tends to be more expensive in the winter due to higher demand, Stass said, and the hope is that these hikes won't continue into the new year.

Enbridge is the largest provider of natural gas to homes in Ontario and the company suggests people with financial concerns contact its representatives to go over options.

Local customers told CTV News they just hope relief comes soon, either in the global market, government action or Enbridge deciding to compromise on its profits.

"We just hope that something will come out of this and Enbridge can stop, probably, being not as greedy," said Laporte.

"We hope the government can step on and help northerners with all of this. They're hitting the little people's bottom dollar."