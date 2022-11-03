Northerners win more than $890K in hospital 50/50 draws

Some residents in northern Ontario are heading into the Holiday season with some money to spend following the October 50/50 fundraising draws at hospitals in Timmins, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Greater Sudbury.

The largest single draw was at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, where Tania Brown, Melinda (Lindy) Charbonneau and Winston Baldwin of Sudbury won $620,000.

“My workspace is in an open area so when I got the call that we had won the HSN 50/50, I’m sure I disrupted a few of my coworkers,” Brown said in a news release from HSN.

“We all used to buy tickets individually, but just started buying together earlier this year.”

“We’re a really tight-knit family and we’ve always talked about doing a big family trip with all the kids and everything,” added Charbonneau. “Maybe Mexico!”

The November HSN 50/50 draw is live at www.hsn5050.ca.

At Timmins and District Hospital Foundation, Karen Peckover from Thornloe won $141,328 in the October draw.

After her mom’s knee surgery, Peckover helped get her to rehab at the Timmins hospital.

She has been playing the lottery for over a year now as her way of giving back to a health care facility that has helped her family.

Peckover said nearly forgot to buy this month’s tickets but was reminded after seeing one of our Facebook posts on the last day.

She’ll use her winning to buy a vehicle big enough to transport her chocolates and candles that she sells at her local farmers market. She is also putting some money aside for travel plans to visit two out of her three daughters that do not live in the north.

Tickets for November's 50/50 are available now.

In Sault Ste. Marie, Brian Lawson won $88,220 in the October Sault Area Hospital Foundation 50/50 Draw.

Like many hospital employees, Lawson supports the 50/50 draw because they can see the difference community support makes, every day.

“Until I worked at SAH I don’t think I realized how totally dependent the hospital is on equipment being funded by the foundation,” he said in a news release.

“The people who work here are incredibly skilled and passionate about patient care, but they couldn’t do their jobs without what the foundation provides.”

Tickets for SAHF’s November 50/50 draw are on sale now, with this draw marking the third anniversary of the monthly draws.

And in North Bay, Dixie Paquette won $43,125 in the Our Hospital 50/50 October draw.

Paquette has been buying her 50/50 tickets since the spring. She hasn't thought of what she will spend the money on yet but has been considering purchasing a new mattress.

The next draw is a two-month draw. That means tickets purchased in November and December will all be eligible for the Dec. 29 Grand Prize draw.

Tickets are on sale here.