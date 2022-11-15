Northlake Woods Public School closure continues

The closure of Northlake Woods Public School will continue Wednesday as the “electrical issue” persists.

Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the Waterloo Region District School Board said the elementary school in Waterloo will be shut on Nov. 16.

The school board said the school experienced an electrical issue, due to a high-voltage switch in the school.

“Facility Services has been working to address this issue, but unfortunately, as their work continues, our school will be required to remain closed tomorrow,” the school board said.

The school was also closed Nov. 15 due to the electrical issue.

“Student learning will continue. Teachers will teach asynchronously from home and will be available to students during the regular school day hours on their Google Classrooms. Students are invited to participate as they are able,” the school board said.

