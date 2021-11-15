Northland Village Mall being redeveloped into an open air shopping centre

A mall in northwest Calgary that's been open since the '70s is getting a major makeover.

Built in 1971, Northland Village Mall sits on the corner of Crowchild Trail ands Shaganappi Trail N.W.

The shopping centre has seen renovations and expansions in the past, but nothing like what is planned for the facility now.

Mall owner Primaris says the building will be converted to an open air shopping centre.

As such, interior access to the mall closed to the public on Monday.

AHS Hemodialysis, Winners and Northland Village Dental will be accessible through the upper parkade and North East (across from McDonald’s) entrances.

Best Buy, Goodlife Fitness and Walmart will remain open via their exterior entrances.

Tim Hortons and TLC Dental will remain open until the end of December 2021 and will be accessible via the South East (beside Tim Hortons) entrance.

"Over the years, Northland Village Mall has been where you went to see a new movie, got the latest music, met up with friends to grab a coffee at Smitty’s or a cinnamon bun from Grandma Lees and skipped school (sorry mom and dad) to go to Wizards Castle," a Facebook post from Northland Village Mall said.

"It is the end of an era."

The shopping centre has been renamed Northland.

The redevelopment will include approx. 400,000 square feet of retail and services, with anchors Walmart, Winners, Best Buy and GoodLife.

Phase 1 of the project is slated for completion by 2023 followed by Phase 2 in 2025.