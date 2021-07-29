Northwest Alberta municipal district declares agricultural disaster

The municipal district of Greenview has declared an agricultural disaster due to drought conditions.

The district is in northwest Alberta and encompasses areas south of Grande Prairie to Grand Cache and east to Fox Creek, including Valleyview, DeBolt, and Two Creeks.

Greenview Council declared the disaster at their meeting on Tuesday. In a statement, the municipal district said drought conditions within multiple areas of Greenview have “significantly impacted” agricultural producers.

“A prolonged record-breaking heatwave peaked at the end of June and continued into early July, delivering consistently high heat, heavy winds, and a significant lack of moisture,” the district said.

“These conditions combined have impacted crop and livestock producers across areas of Greenview.”

Many agricultural producers are facing crop failure, premature ripening of crops, poor yields and quality, the district added. Some producers have been forced to reduce as much as 75 per cent of harvesting.

“Declaring an agricultural disaster raises awareness of the conditions and adversities faced by some in our agricultural community and shows our support,” said Reeve Dale Smith, in a statement.