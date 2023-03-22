Northwest apartment building evacuated due to carbon monoxide concerns

Dozens of people were evacuated from an apartment building in the northwest neighbourhood of Citadel Wednesday morning due to a carbon monoxide scare.

Calgary Fire Department officials confirm crews responded to the building in the 2000 block of Citadel Meadows Point N.W. at around 7:45 a.m. after a third-floor alarm was activated.

Carbon monoxide readings of 500 parts per million were detected and approximately 50 residents had to leave the building.

No serious injuries were reported but several people were treated for headaches and other mild symptoms of CO poisoning.

Investigators suspect the dangerous buildup of gas was the result of a fresh air intake being left covered after recent construction work.