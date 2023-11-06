Northwest Calgary elementary school placed into lockdown due to nearby police investigation

A northwest Calgary elementary school was locked down on Monday afternoon due to a police investigation in the community.

The Calgary Board of Education confirmed Edgemont School was locked down due to a police presence in the area.

Calgary police said the intersection of Edgevalley Drive and Edgemont Boulevard on Monday afternoon was closed due to an incident.

In a letter sent to parents, the school said all students and staff were safe and afternoon activities proceeded as scheduled.

The lockdown has since ended, but road closures are still in place in the community. Parents were encouraged to find alternative pickup routes.

In a social media post, police said the incident was non-criminal and there was no risk to public safety.

In a following post, police said anyone who witnessed the incident and is in need of support is encouraged to call the Victim Assistance Support Team at 403-428-8398.

