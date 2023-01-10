Northwest Calgary man returns home to find it on fire
CTV News Calgary Senior News Producer/Video Journalist
Shaun Frenette
A man encountered a dangerous situation when he arrived at his home in the neighbourhood of North Mount Pleasant on Tuesday evening.
He saw smoke billowing out of the home on 27 Avenue N.W.
He told CTV News Calgary he went around the house looking for the source of the smoke, checking the stove and furnace room but finding no fire.
When he went to a back bedroom and opened the door, he was met with flames.
He closed the door, left the house and called 911.
Firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire. They also rescued a dog.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Three residents from the house have been displaced for the night.
