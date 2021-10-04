Northwest Calgary school placed on lockdown after student reports being grabbed

A school in northwest Calgary was placed on external lockdown Monday morning after a student reported being approached and grabbed by a man while outside.

Police were notified just before 11:30 a.m. of the incident outside Westmount Charter Mid-High School on Uxbridge Drive in the northwest.

"Additional CPS units attended and searched the area but were unable to locate anyone that matched the description," police said in a release.

"After it was determined there was no threat to the public’s safety, the lockdown was released."

Police added investigators don't believe the man was trying to harm the student.

No other information was available.