Northwest CTrain station reopens to passengers hours after man suffers wound to neck

One man is in hospital with injuries to his neck following an early morning incident near the SAIT/AUArts/Jubilee CTrain station.

Emergency crews were called to the station at around 5:30 a.m. and the injured man was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre. Calgary Police Service officials confirm the victim was transported in critical condition but his condition has stabilized and he is not cooperating with police.

Police officials say a trail of blood was spotted between the Alberta University of the Arts and the station.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

The station reopened to transit users shortly before noon.

#CTRiders #RedLine SAIT station inbound side and outbound side platforms are now open for regular CTrain service, however, the station building is still closed until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/x7q08YeJnu