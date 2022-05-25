iHeartRadio

Northwest Edmonton road closed after 2-vehicle collision

A two-vehicle crash shut down traffic in the area of 149 Street and 131 Avenue. May 25, 2022. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)

A two-vehicle crash shut down traffic in the area of 149 Street and 131 Avenue Wednesday morning.

The collision caused a silver truck to end up on its roof.

Police have not said if there were any injuries as a result of the crash.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Edmonton police are investigating the cause of the collision.

