Northwestern Ont. police investigate homicide

Two people are dead – one a victim of homicide -- in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, a remote area of northwestern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police responded at 3 p.m. Jan. 1 to an incident in the community where one person was found deceased.

“OPP members later located a second individual deceased,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“Investigators believe there is no threat to public safety.”

Post-mortems will be conducted at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto “at a later date,” police said.