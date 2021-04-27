Northwood campus in Halifax reports presumptive case of COVID-19

Northwood says they have received confirmation of a presumptive case of COVID-19 in a staff member who works at the company's Halifax campus.

A news release sent Tuesday afternoon says the staff member contracted the virus in the community and they are now self-isolating.

Northwood says they have notified public health and are following their directives and moving forward with contact tracing and increased swabbing and testing of residents and staff.

"We are taking full precautionary measures as directed by public health, and will continue all of our robust infection prevention and control practices at this time," the company wrote in a release.

Visitation will remain closed at the facility until further notice.

Northwood officials say the Bedford Campus Designated Caregiver program will continue, however, the Halifax Campus Designated Caregiver Program has been suspended at this time.

The Northwood facility in Halifax was the epicentre of Nova Scotia's COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

The outbreak at the 485-bed facility between April 5, 2020 and May 2, 2020 affected 246 residents and 114 staff, who tested positive for COVID-19.