Northwood Public School getting $4.9 million to build addition
The Ontario government is investing $4.9 million to help build an addition to Northwood Public Elementary School.
The Greater Essex County District School Board will receive the funding to support the creation of 184 student spaces.
The project is part of a province-wide investment of nearly $500 million to support new school and child care spaces that were recently announced by Education Minister Stephen Lecce. The overall investment will support the creation of 37 school related projects which include 23 child care centres.
“We are building new schools, building more affordable child care spaces, and building hope and opportunity for Ontario students as they learn in more normal and safer classrooms,” said Lecce. “We believe that students deserve to learn in-person in state-of-the-art facilities that are internet connected, accessible, with modern ventilation systems.”
Director of education Erin Kelly said the investment is as appreciated as it is necessary.
“This will be a valuable addition to the students and families served by Northwood Public School,” said Kelly.
Northwood Public School is located at 1100 Northwood in Windsor.
