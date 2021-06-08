Norwood resident upset with drivers still using road designated for cyclists

A Norwood area resident is concerned about a street in the area that has been designated for cyclists, but still has vehicles racing down it.

Youville Street between Eugenie Street and Haig Avenue is part of the city's enhanced summer bike route program and was converted to the new route on Friday.

Despite signage on the road, one resident, Aline Harding, said she still sees vehicles not following the rules.

"All I have been seeing is people driving like there is no signs. So nobody has been listening to the signs," said Harding.

The bike program means vehicles are limited to one block between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Harding said she has seen people walking down the road with their kids, but they still have to watch out for vehicles.

"This is sometimes like highway traffic here. People really give all they can when they're driving and they're going really, really fast. It's like a road race."

Harding said she has been trying to educate people driving on the road but they aren't listening.

"So I've been telling, with my index finger, one block. And people just look at me like, 'What,' like deer in a headlight look, like, 'What are you telling me.' And I think it's a lot of ignorance, and you know, don't tell me what to do, and I'm just going to do what I want and I don't care."

Harding feels more signage should be set up on the road and she also feels like police should be on scene to ticket people who break the rules.

The route will be set up until November.