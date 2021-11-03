NOSM holding Sudbury town hall on future of medical school Tuesday

Sudbury stakeholders are being invited to weigh in on the future of the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) as it forges a path as a standalone institution.

NOSM is in the midst of a series of town hall meetings where president and CEO Dr. Sarita Verma is getting input from northerners.

Verma and her team are attempting to create a new regional framework as the school becomes the country's first standalone medical university. The formal proclamation is expected in December or January.

"We've been conducting town halls across northern Ontario and we're finally here in Sudbury," said Verma. "I think it's important that the public and the constituency have a role to play in the formation of this new unicorn."

News of its independence broke after Laurentian University declared financial insolvency earlier this year. NOSM will be looking to forge new agreements or partnerships with both Laurentian and Lakehead University in Thunder Bay.

Along with a new regional framework, the school will also have to name a chancellor and a board of governors.

"We actually have never done this so why not get peoples' ideas and listen to their innovation and creativity," said Verma.

"We're the glue, we're that little Lego piece that attaches to everything, so with other institutions -- including colleges and universities -- agreements we forge will be unique. There will be some common elements like space, like leases, perhaps research grant administration."

Verma has already been busy travelling the north. She told CTV News she's already heard from residents on a variety of areas.

She said people want to be assured the school is not leaving Sudbury and want reassurance about the school's future and its direction.

"The other thing I'm hearing is that people are tired," Verma said. "In fact, our doctors are really tired right now and burnt out."

She said that's a concern when it comes to things like addressing the doctor shortage. NOSM has the ability to expand capacity from 64 students a year to 100, which she said would go a long way to addressing that shortfall.

Melanie-Rose Frappier is a fourth-year medical student at NOSM and will likely become one of its first graduates under the school's new charter.

"I think we're all excited that NOSM is going to be really the first standalone medical university -- especially here in Northern Ontario," said Frappier.

She and her colleagues plan to be in the audience during the Sudbury town hall.

Her hope for the school is that it will continue to have an impact in not just her hometown of Sudbury, but in rural, remote communities in the region.

"Me and my classmates will be the first medical students to graduate from a standalone medical university, which is amazing, especially here in northern Ontario, and I can't wait to start," said Frappier.

"I think throughout this pandemic and working with our physicians in northern Ontario, I truly understood how hard they work. We do have a shortage of physicians in northern Ontario, which means that our specialists and our family doctor are overworked. That's why we have such a high demand for physicians. In turn, I would like them to have as many physicians as we need in northern Ontario."

Addressing the issue has been part of their larger push for social accountability. Verma said they are ready and willing to help in any way they can in forging a brighter path ahead for the north.