NOSM receives full accreditation of its MD degree program

The Northern Ontario School of Medicine has received full accreditation of its MD program. The accredidation review was the first in Canada to be performed via virtual visit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I congratulate NOSM faculty, staff and students who worked hard to maintain full accreditation of the MD program,” said Dr. Lee Toner, NOSM Interim Associate Dean, Undergraduate Medical Education in a June 30 news release.

“Events from this past year have really been challenging for our medical school. I’m proud of our commitment to continuous quality improvement and the dedication to finding solutions, particularly when obstacles are outside of our control.”

Legislation passed on June 3 ensured the viability of the institution as a stand-alone university after Laurentian University, which was affiliated with NOSM for degree granting purposed, was declared insolvent on Feb.1, 2021.



“The school will continue its mission to improve the health of Northern Ontarians by being socially accountable in its education and research programs and advocating for health equity,” said Dr. Sarita Verma,NOSM Dean, Preseident and CEO in the release.



“NOSM will lead in health and wellness for our employees and learners and become a global example of social accountability in action.”



Accreditation is a process by which institutions and programs voluntarily undergo an extensive peer evaluation of their compliance with accepted standards for educational quality.

Through accreditation, the Committee on Accreditation of Canadian Medical Schools (CACMS) provides assurance to medical students, graduates, the medical profession, health-care institutions, health authorities, regulatory authorities and the public, that educational programs culminating in the award of the MD degree meet reasonable, generally-accepted, and appropriate national standards for educational quality.