NOSM University receives research grant from the Canadian Space Agency

A NOSM University professor has been awarded a grant for a project that will provide the framework for future studies on human tissue and function in a multi-stressor environment, according to a media release.

The models, tissues, and physiological systems studied will align with areas of concern set out by the Canadian Space Agency, including musculoskeletal, metabolic, radiation and microgravity.

Dr. David MacLean, NOSM University Professor, will study the effects of space flight on the human body for insights on how to counteract associated health risks.

“The study will provide a clearer understanding of how the body is affected by space travel and begin exploring meaningful countermeasures,” said Dr. MacLean, in the release.

Dr. MacLean will deduce whether diet can counteract the damaging effect of space travel by simulating the effects of radiation and microgravity on tissue.

The professor received $150,000 over two years for the study.

Dr. MacLean has previously conducted research in Denmark and the U.S. and has researched protein and amino acid metabolism under abnormal physiological conditions to identify potential countermeasures associated with negative heath or disease.

This study has potential earth-based applications as well, including treating cancer patients undergoing radiation treatments or helping individuals whom must undergo long durations of immobilization, such as being prescribed bed rest.

“Findings from this project could … contribute to improving health care for Canadians,” said Dr. MacLean.