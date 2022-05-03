Not a good sign: OPP investigating thefts of road signs in Perth County

Perth County OPP is alerting the public after numerous road signs have been stolen throughout the Municipality of West Perth and the Township of Perth East.

The stolen road signs include 9-1-1 emergency numbers, street signs, “Stop Ahead” signs and bridge markers, according to OPP.

Because traffic signs provide crucial information about the law and hazardous conditions, police say any road sign theft is a serious matter, especially to drivers who are travelling through a community they’re unfamiliar with.

Police are advising the public that the issue of stealing traffic signs is not only unsafe, but it’s also a criminal offence. Mischief to any property or the greater offence of criminal negligence can carry “serious consequences” upon conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online. Anyone who chooses to remain anonymous can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).