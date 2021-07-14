'Not a new concept': Manitoba’s vaccine task force speaks on mixing COVID-19 vaccines

The medical lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force is reminding Manitobans that it’s safe to mix and match different COVID-19 vaccines.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Dr. Joss Reimer said, “Vaccine interchangeability is not a new concept.”

“Similar vaccines from different manufacturers are used when vaccine supply or public health programs change and different vaccine products have been used to complete vaccine series for illnesses such as influenza, hepatitis A and others,” she said.

Reimer said the National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s decision to allow vaccine interchangeability was based on a number of studies from the United Kingdom, Spain and Germany.

She noted that these studies showed mixing and matching is safe and creates a strong immune response.

“While they noted there is a possibility in the U.K. study of short-term increases in side effects when mixing COVID-19 vaccines, things like headaches, fatigue or feeling ill. These side effects were temporary and mild and resolved without complications,” Reimer said.

“The other studies did not find a similar increase in side effects when mixing vaccines.”

Reimer added that more results from studies on mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines are expected in the coming months.

“Making sure that you get both doses is key to getting better and longer-lasting protection against COVID-19 and severe outcomes,” she said.

Reimer’s comments come after World Health Organization Dr. Soumya Swaminathan called mixing vaccines “a little bit of a dangerous trend,” adding there wasn’t enough data to support mixing and matching.

Reimer addressed these comments on Wednesday saying the WHO representative “clarified that she was referring to individuals and that individuals should not make independent decisions about mixing and matching vaccines, but that public health entities could.”