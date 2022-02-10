Not a 'random act,' police say of man's death in Langley

The death of a man in Langley, B.C., is not "a random act," the RCMP said hours after his body was found.

Mounties were called to 224th Street north of 16th Avenue early Thursday morning for what they described as a "report of a man down."

When they arrived at the scene, shortly before 1:30 a.m., they located the body.

"Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act," the RCMP said in a news release issued about seven hours later.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to work with the detachment in its investigation into the man's death.

Police have not provided any identifying information on the victim, nor have they said how he was killed or what may be the motive. They have not said what led them to believe the case is a homicide and is not random.

RCMP have also not said whether the death is linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The stretch of road where the man was found is home to several farms and large properties. There are no street lights, so neighbours told CTV News that they didn’t know anything had happened until after police arrived.

Officers set up a forensic tent with a privacy panel in the middle of the street.

A fire truck then arrived late in the morning to hose down the road beneath where it stood. Investigators combed through the area, even using a metal detector.

The Langley RCMP warned the community that the area will be cordoned off for some time, and that 224th Street is closed between 16th and 24th avenues.

As they gather evidence, police are looking for dash-cam video from anyone who was on 224th Street between 16th and 40th avenues any time between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact IHIT.

