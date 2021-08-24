Not all are onboard with mandatory vaccines in Manitoba's post-secondary schools

A Manitoba student says she believes a line may have been crossed as more post-secondary schools are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to attend classes in-person.

Last week, Red River College, the University of Manitoba, the University of Winnipeg and several other post-secondary schools announced proof of vaccination would be required in order to attend their campuses.

Rachael Dolinski, a Red River College student, decided to go back to school earlier this year to become a health unit clerk. She said post-secondary schools have a responsibility to keep those who attend safe, but she believes a line is being crossed.

"To have to choose between getting it and your education is heartbreaking," Dolinski said.

Post-secondary isn't the only sector looking to mandate vaccinations.

On Monday, Doctors Manitoba recommended the province implement a vaccine mandate in the health care sector and urged public and private employers to do the same.

Kristjan Thompson, president of the organization, said it's the duty of health care professionals to protect their patients - and getting vaccinated is the best way to do that.

"There are a lot of tools that we use in the fight against COVID-19, but vaccination is the best tool that we have and the evidence supports it, and we know it's safe," Thompson said.

Doctors Manitoba said vaccination mandates for health care workers are already commonplace. Those wanting to train in medical school and practice have to get the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said he supports any initiatives that encourage Manitobans to get the shot.

On Monday, Brandon University announced it is partnering with Prairie Mountain Health to make walk-in vaccine appointments available for students, staff and the faculty during the first week of the fall term.

Dolinksi said people who are unsure about taking the vaccine shouldn't be mandated.

"They might be a small group, but they have right to say, 'Hey, I need to make this choice for myself.'"

Doctors Manitoba said those who are unsure about the vaccine should talk to their doctor to discuss the concerns.