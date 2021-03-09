A B.C. care home where many residents and staff had received a COVID-19 vaccine is managing a new outbreak of the disease, prompting the province's top doctor to remind locals the vaccine won't stop all transmission.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced during her COVID-19 briefing Monday that Cottonwoods Care Centre in the Interior was a new outbreak of the coronavirus. Henry explained all residents and staff at the facility had been offered the vaccine and said there was "a very high uptake."

In fact, some at the Kelowna care home had even received second doses of the vaccine before the province extended the interval between the two shots to four months.

"This serves to remind us that while we are very confident that vaccine is very effective, and prevents particularly severe illness and death, it doesn't necessarily mean that all transmission will be stopped," she said.

"We need to be mindful right now when we still have high levels of transmission in our communities, how important it is to continue those precautions particularly with older people and in care homes."

In a news release, Interior Health said two staff and 10 residents at Cottonwoods Care Centre recently tested positive for the disease. The facility, run by the health authority, has 221 long-term care beds.

Outbreak protocols are in place at the care centre, including a pause in all visits, the health authority says.

As of Monday, 333,327 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the province. Residents and staff of long-term care homes were prioritized in Phase 1 of B.C.'s vaccine distribution plan. Now in Phase 2, health authorities began booking appointments Monday for residents aged 90 and older and Indigenous people aged 65 and older.

Henry said Monday there are still 18 active outbreaks in health-care facilities across the province.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione