Not all crosswalks in Timmins are fully staffed

Since the City of Timmins took over management of crossing guards, it inherited a staffing shortage for the job.

Until Thursday, it said it was dealing with the fact some of its crosswalks near schools would not be controlled by crossing guards.

City clerk Steph Palmateer said three more guards were hired Thursday, meaning every school crosswalk will have someone to help children get across the road safely.

"So hopefully if they get their ... criminal record check and vulnerable sector checks returned to the city, they’ll be able to start," Palmateer said.

"As soon as we receive those so we will have crossing guards at all the locations across the city."

Palmateer said five more people will need to be hired to ensure crosswalks that require two crossing guards will be adequately staffed.