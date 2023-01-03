'Not an explosion': Island Health workers recovering after pipe bursts at Victoria hospital

Island Health says two workers who were injured at Victoria General Hospital last week continue to receive treatment after a pipe burst in the hospital's boiler room, releasing scalding hot steam.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. Friday, according to View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst.

In a statement Tuesday, Island Health stressed there was no explosion at the hospital and that WorkSafeBC is investigating the incident.

"There was not an explosion. The incident happened during maintenance work in a mechanical area on the first floor of the hospital which resulted in flooding," said the health authority.

On Friday, Hurst told CTV News that the burst pipe pushed steam into the hallway leading into the boiler room, leading to nearly zero visibility for firefighters.

Once firefighters entered the boiler room, they located two injured people.

Hurst estimated that one person suffered serious burns to roughly 50 per cent of their body.

The other person was injured but not as severely, according to the fire chief.

Both individuals were brought to the burn unit at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria.

"Our thoughts are with the two staff members who were injured and their families during this extremely challenging time," said Island Health. "They continue to receive care and improve."

"Out of respect for patient privacy, we cannot provide specific details about patients or the care they receive."

The health authority says repairs are still underway in the mechanical area of the hospital Tuesday, and that there is no impact to patient care areas.

"Thanks to the quick efforts and teamwork of many people throughout Island Health in responding to this mechanical emergency, the impact to patient care was limited to a temporary ambulance diversion and some endoscopy care was temporarily shifted to RJH," said the health authority.