Not criminal, police rule northeast Edmonton death and vehicle fire

Police say a death and vehicle fire in northeast Edmonton on Sunday was not criminal.

Officers were called to the intersection of 66 Street and 153 Avenue around 9:45 p.m.

In a video recorded by a CTV News Edmonton viewer, flames consume the top half of a vehicle stopped in the westbound lane.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived at the scene, police tape was strung up around the intersection and a tarp had been laid over the person and part of the vehicle.

On Friday, Edmonton Police Service said it would not be sharing any other details about the nature of the event because it wasn't a criminal matter.