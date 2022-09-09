Not done yet: Langano Skies to offer dinner service at Barb and Ernie's

Two local restaurants are partnering to share a kitchen under one roof, thanks to an old friendship.

After 18 years, popular Ethiopian restaurant Langano Skies recently closed its physical location on Whyte Avenue. But owners Amsale and Paul Sumamo aren't done serving their beloved dishes.

Now, they'll use Barb and Ernie's kitchen to share their culture and award-winning food.

Later this month, the Sumamo's will use the kitchen three nights a week to craft their dishes for takeout and delivery.

Charlene Feuchter, co-owner of Barb and Ernie's, said the pandemic forced the restaurant offering German cuisine and breakfast dishes to rethink their focus.

"We decided to not do any more evenings," Feuchter said. "It was a business decision, it was a hard decision to make because we did have a really nice buffet that was going on."

"We just felt like we had to pivot a little bit and just decide what we do really well and what we could be the most successful at."

Several months ago, when Amsale was having breakfast at Barb and Ernie's, she told Charlene that Langano Skies would be closing.

"I was telling her that we are announcing to be closed," Amsale recounted to CTV News Edmonton. "She said, 'We are not doing dinner. Do you want to use my restaurant?'"

"I was like oh my goodness," Amsale added.

"It was by accident it all kind of happened," Feuchter said. "It just grew from there."

After 18 years of cooking up Ethiopian fare, Amsale and Paul said they welcomed the opportunity to work together with their friends and fellow restaurateurs.

The Sumamos decided to close Langano Skies to have some more time to themselves.

"We said, we both are getting old, do you think we can handle this more?" Amsale said. "Since our life at the restaurant has been a lot, maybe we should slow down a bit since we are getting older."

"When we work long hours every day, it comes to our mind, but we decided when I hit 65, I think we have to slow down," Paul added.

Feuchter said she first went to Langano Skies 12 years ago. It became an instant favourite for her family.

"I will never forget the first time we went there," she said. "It's been our special place."

"The very last time I sat down at a table there, it was pretty emotional because I wouldn't be coming back to that setting," Feuchter said. "On the other hand, I feel so fortunate that I get to be part of their next journey."

The Sumamo's are working to finalize their opening date and encourage their patrons to follow Langano Skies on social media for an announcement.

While it may not be the same kitchen, the same passion and attention to detail will recreate the famous spicy lentils and steak tartar, among the other Langano Skies staples.

"It's only 10 blocks from where Langano Skies was," Paul said. "(Now) it's two great restaurants together."

"We are honoured to be here," Amsale added. "It's amazing that two different cultures and two different cuisines are just under one roof."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson