Not enough being done to prevent Hepatitis B: UW study

University of Waterloo researchers say the current Hepatitis B vaccination, screening and treatment strategies in Ontario are not enough to reduce preventable infections that afflict 1,000 Ontarians annually.

A new study shows current practices will leave Ontario well short of its goal. According to a release, Canada is one of several countries committed to achieving World Health Organization (WHO) goals to decrease new cases of HBV by 95 per cent and to decrease HBV-related deaths by 65 per cent by 2030.

The university said researchers “developed a computer model simulating the long-term effects of existing Hepatitis B virus (HBV) prevention and treatment strategies in Ontario.” The study was published in the Journal of Hepatology and was a collaboration of the University of Waterloo, University of Guelph and University Health Network in Toronto.

“We found that even if current strategies were increased, Ontario would continue to struggle to eliminate new HBV cases and decrease liver-related deaths and HBV-induced cancers," said William W.L. Wong, a professor at Waterloo's School of Pharmacy and the study's lead researcher, in a release.

There is a vaccine to prevent HBV and antiviral treatments to suppress the virus, but they are often logistically challenging and expensive.

"We found that existing HBV prevention and treatment strategies in Ontario would only decrease cases of acute hepatitis by 64.5 per cent, decrease HBV-related decompensated cirrhosis by 9.4 per cent and decreases liver cancer by 10.5 per cent between 2015 and 2030," Wong said. "However, the incidence of chronic HBV would increase by 26.6 per cent, and liver-related deaths would increase by one per cent in the same time frame."

Ontario currently has HBV vaccination implemented for grade 7 students, but Canada does not have a universal birth-dose policy.

"Policies like this can leave gaps, as young children have the highest risk of developing chronic hepatitis B if exposed to HBV," Wong said. "The computer model we've developed helps identify gaps like this."

According to the researchers, this study shows new antiviral medications are needed to eliminate HBV.