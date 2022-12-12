'Not equitable nor transparent': Moose Jaw business owners protest property tax increase

Small business owners in Moose Jaw are claiming that recent property tax increases are unfair.

Brenda McLaughlin runs the M & M Hair Salon. Her taxes have nearly doubled from $6,000 a year to almost $11,000.

“They went to darn near $4000 and I’m thinking okay they made a mistake,” she told CTV News.

“You figure that can’t be right.”

The reason for the increase is due to the estimated value of McLaughlin’s property going up, according to the Saskatchewan Assessment Management Agency.

McLaughlin said her property has a higher assessed value than much nicer buildings downtown.

Several property owners have launched appeals. Bernie Dombowsky, of Charlotte’s Catering, is one of them.

“45 out of 46 appeals that were launched were lost,” Dombowsky said, regarding to the legal process.

“They all lost their deposit and all of the money that they put into filing that appeal, legal fees [and] consultants.”

Building owners affected by the increase have said the problem is widespread and more so in Moose Jaw than in Regina.

“It’s all of the small retail received the same sort of treatment,” Kristy Van Slyck of Viridian Properties explained.

“It’s not equitable nor transparent.”

The City of Moose Jaw has said it’s taking this matter very seriously and has forwarded the property owners concerns to the Saskatchewan Assessment Management Agency.

The City said it hopes a resolution can be found.