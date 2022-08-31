'Not everyone can afford it': The school supply drive helping newcomer youth in Manitoba
The organizers of the ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ exhibition in Winnipeg are hosting a school supply drive to help newcomer youth and families.
“We thought it was really important for all families to have access to basic supplies for going back to school. Not everyone can afford it,” said Justin Paquin, co-producer of Paquin Entertainment, one of the producers of the exhibit.
Those coming to the exhibit can contribute to the initiative by bringing brand-new school supplies, preferably with the tags still on.
The supplies will be going to the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba’s Homework and Education for Youth after-school program. Paquin said they are looking for any types of school supplies, including pens, papers, notebooks, water bottles and lunch bags.
“Anything that can be used for students going to school,” he said.
Paquin explained that when guests bring school supplies to the RBC Convention Centre, they will receive a complimentary ticket along with their paid admission.
The school supply drive runs until the exhibit closes on Sept. 4.
The drop-off location is at the entrance of the exhibit.
- With files from CTV’s Joseph Bernacki.
