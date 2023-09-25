'Not how we wanted to find her': Saskatoon police renew calls for details in historic homicide
Saskatoon police are calling on the public for information about a 16-year-old homicide investigation.
On June 30, 2007, the remains of 19-year-old Marie Lasas were found in an alley behind a 33rd Street hardware store.
Lasas had been missing since September 2006.
She was last seen leaving a friend’s house in the 600 block of Avenue H South around 10:30 p.m., according to a Saskatoon police news release. She told friends she was walking to a family member’s house on 28th Street.
When her remains were found nearly a year later, police identified Lasas through dental records.
Her uncle Elcid Morrissette told CTV News that until the forensic staff confirmed the remains belonged to Lasas, they held out hope that she was still alive.
“We were getting all kinds of rumours that she was seen in different cities,” he said in a 2007 interview.
“That’s not how we wanted to find her.”
The investigation remains open, police say.
Investigators believe members of the public may have information that will help them solve the case. Anyone with details to share can call the police or Crime Stoppers.
