During an unprecedented year of COVID-19 news coverage, many of the most-clicked videos for CTVNewsWindsor.ca actually covered a variety of topics.

By the numbers, here are the most watched videos of 2020 on CTVNewsWindsor.ca:

1. Warning Graphic: Teens arrested after assault - Two teens were arrested after a disturbing assault in Forest Glade. CTV Windsor's Rich Garton reports.

2. Homeowner asked to cut sunflowers - City serves written notice to homeowner for sunflowers growing too tall on a west Windsor street. With files from CTV Windsor's Gary Archibald.

3. Windsor man speaks after fight - A Windsor man who says he got stabbed in the back describes a violent street brawl. CTV's Rich Garton reports.

4. Warning from former Windsor woman in Italy - Former Windsor woman in Italy has a stern warning for her family and friends about COVID-19. CTV's Marek Sutherland has details.

5. Windsor man with autism goes viral on TikTok - CTV Windsor's Alana Hadadean reports on an inspiring young man making an impact on social media.

6. $80M cannabis bust in Leamington- OPP have made a massive cannabis bust in Leamington. CTV Windsor’s Bob Bellacicco has details.

7. Restaurant facing legal action over mask dispute - A Windsor restaurant is facing possible legal action after a customer was allegedly refused service for not wearing a mask. Chris Campbell has the story.

8. Blenheim man wins $70 million lotto - A Blenheim man and a local gas bar won big after the man bought a winning $70 million Lotto Max ticket. CTV Windsor's Rich Garton reports.

9. Alleged assault caught on video - Windsor police are investigating a video that appears to show a young man attacked by a group of teens. CTV Windsor's Rich Garton has details.

10. Family identifies couple killed in Ont. explosion - A family has identified couple killed in a Marentette Beach house explosion. CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske reports.