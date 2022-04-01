'Not like anything else in Vancouver': Realtors seek owner who will appreciate house designed to look like ship

The sellers of an architectural marvel in West Vancouver are determined to find new owners who won't tear the place down.

The geometric house was built in 1964 by B.C. architect Ron Thom, who was inspired by world-renowned Frank Lloyd Wright.

Tucked away on a giant lot and teetering on the edge of a hill, the bold West Coast home was designed to look like a ship sailing through the Pacific Ocean.

The current owners and local real estate buffs are looking for new owners who will appreciate its unique look, rather than tearing it down.

The ideal buyer is someone who is creative and thinks outside the box, realtors say.

Related articles:

"It's not like anything else in Vancouver," said Trent Rodney of West Coast Modern.

"You cannot build this again. We've had architects come through and they're asking to come through because they want to be inspired,… but they're like, 'We would never get anything in here passed by the city (now).'"

Listed at just under $5 million, the house with hexagonal rooms includes lighting and furniture Thom custom-built for it.

The two-level house has three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, and is approximately 2,800 square feet.

All embedded images from West Coast Modern.