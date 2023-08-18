Not over yet: B.C. officials expecting more wild, unpredictable fires over the weekend

As firefighting crews work furiously to protect B.C. homes and infrastructure from a number of fast-growing wildfires, officials are warning the public to expect more unpredictable fire activity this weekend.

The same weather conditions that contributed to chaotic wildfire behaviour overnight – resulting in thousands of new evacuation orders and alerts, including in West Kelowna – have yet to subside, Forestry Minister Bruce Ralston said at a news conference Friday.

"As forecasted, we are facing an extremely challenging fire situation," Ralston said.

"The impact will be felt throughout the weekend and we undoubtedly will see more fires and more extreme fire behaviour in the coming days."

A combination of tinder-dry conditions and gusting winds have turned much of the province into a powder keg, according to officials, with a series of dry lightning storms providing the match.

Cliff Chapman, director of operations with the B.C. Wildfire Service, said the fire activity recorded since Thursday afternoon has been among the worst he's witnessed in his 20-year career.

"We knew the weather was coming, we knew it was going to have a big impact on the fires, and it did," Chapman said Friday. "We're seeing the catastrophic impact that fires can have."

UNECESSARY RISK FOR FIREFIGHTERS

As crews continue grappling with the province's rapidly evolving wildfire situation, officials urged the public to monitor updates closely and cooperate with all evacuation orders as they are issued.

"Now is not the time to ignore an evacuation order," Chapman said. "We need you out of your homes, we need you out of the way, so that we can focus on trying to protect those homes and trying to steer the fire away from critical infrastructure."

Overnight, firefighters and RCMP officers were forced to re-enter evacuation zones to pull people from their homes as nearby wildfires spread at "rates we rarely see in British Columbia," Chapman said.

"That puts people's lives at risk," he added. "And has a significant toll on the mental and physical health of our staff."

There has been a steady stream of new evacuation orders and alerts in different parts of the province since Thursday, bringing the total number of evacuees B.C.-wide to 4,500 as of Friday afternoon – with another 23,500 people warned they should be ready to leave home on short notice.

CONCERNS ABOUT BOATS, DRONES

The public can also avoid hindering firefighting efforts by keeping fishing boats and other pleasure craft out of the way of air tankers and helicopters, officials said.

"This is not the time to be boating on lakes where air tankers are refilling with water," Ralston said.

The minister also reminded residents that flying drones near active wildfires is illegal, and can pose a significant hazard to firefighting crews.

In a statement, B.C. Premier David Eby thanked firefighters, First Nations and local governments for "working tirelessly" throughout the crisis to keep residents safe.

"People in our province stand together in tough times, and our government is here to support now and in the coming days and weeks," he said.