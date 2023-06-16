Not picking up after your dog could cost you, Municipality of Chatham-Kent warns

Dog-owners in Chatham-Kent could face a $240 fine for not picking up after their pet.

The municipality says its contracted animal control service, Pet and Wildlife Rescue (PAWR) has been receiving a number of complaints about dogs not on leashes and dog waste left in parks, sports fields and walkways.

Recently, staff visited park in Blenheim, handing out pamphlets to let residents know about the responsible animal ownership by-law in Chatham-Kent.

The by-law states that dog owners are expected to pick up after their pets and properly disposing of their waste right away, using an appropriate trash can.

“Dog waste takes the pleasure out of outdoor activities and pollutes the environment. Be a responsible pet owner and do your part,” Coun. Anthony Ceccacci said in a news release.

Municipal officials say this is the first of several education tours throughout local parks planned for the summer.

“The fine associated with dog off leash or not picking up your dog’s excrement is $240,” PAWR operations manager Myriam Armstrong said. “The animal control officers at PAWR have issued many offense notices for both of those by-law infractions in the recent months.”

The municipality warns not only can owners face a fine for ignoring leash laws, it’s also dangerous. If dogs are allowed to roam, they can be hit by cars, attacked by other animals or frighten/cause harm to others. Dogs must be on a leash when walking off your own property.